The deceased include eight people onboard the aircraft and two motorists that the airplane crashed into.

SHAH ALAM: Ten people have been killed after a light aircraft crashed on the Guthrie Highway, near Elmina, Shah Alam, police have confirmed.

The deceased included eight people who were onboard the aircraft, as well as the driver of a car and a motorcyclist that were hit by the crashing plane.

Selangor police chief Husein Omar Khan said the aircraft, a Beechcraft Model 390, was travelling from Langkawi International Airport to Subang Airport.

“No emergency call was made by the aircraft which had already been given clearance to land. The plane was two minutes away from landing.

“We have the flight manifest but we cannot disclose any details at this point in time,” said Husein, adding that those listed in the manifest were in their 40s and 50s.

Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Norazman Mahmud said there were six passengers and two crew members.

Norazman said the aircraft was operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd and departed from Langkawi at 2.08pm.

“The first contact made by the aircraft with the Subang air traffic control tower was at 2.47pm. Landing clearance was given at 2.48pm.

“At 2.51pm, the control tower observed smoke coming from the crash site but no Mayday call was made by the aircraft,” he said.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

