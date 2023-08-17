They comprise six passengers and two crew members.

PETALING JAYA: Eight people were onboard a light aircraft that crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam this afternoon.

This was confirmed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

In a statement, CAAM chief executive officer, Norazman Mahmud said those onboard included six passengers and two flight crew.

“Their conditions have yet to be confirmed at press time,” he said.

Earlier, a video posted by Twitter user @qamahl captured the site of the crash, with thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky and debris strewn across a highway.

Norazman said the aircraft was operated by Jetvalet Sdn Bhd and departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm.

“The first contact made by the aircraft with the Subang air traffic control tower was at 2.47pm. Landing clearance was given at 2.48pm.

“At 2.51pm, the control tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no Mayday call was made by the aircraft,” he said.

The Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre was activated to coordinate the search-and-rescue mission, Norazman added.

“The safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the transport ministry in accordance with the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016,” he said.

