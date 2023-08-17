Upgrading work on another 341 clinics is set to be completed by the end of the year.

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 91 clinics that were in a dilapidated condition nationwide have been repaired and upgraded, says health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Zaliha said repair and upgrading works on another 341 clinics are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, while four more are still in the procurement process.

She said Putrajaya had allocated more than RM110 million to repair and upgrade 1,200 dilapidated clinics, with the work being carried out in phases, involving 436 clinics this year and more than 300 clinics next year.

“Based on the list (of dilapidated clinics), most of them are in Terengganu (58), followed by Negeri Sembilan (44) and 42 each in Perak and Pahang,” she told a press conference after opening a conference on hospital support services here today.

Meanwhile, Zaliha assured that the current transfer of medical staff will not affect services at public health facilities, especially in the Klang Valley.

“Vacancies that occur in the peninsula will be filled immediately to ensure our health services are not affected.”

She was responding to a report which claimed the ongoing relocation exercise for permanent placement of medical officers was expected to impact health services in the Klang Valley, as about 1,000 of them are currently based in hospitals in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

In another development, Zaliha said the supply of medicines to all health ministry facilities will not be affected by Pharmaniaga Bhd’s Practice Note 17 (PN17) status as the ministry is not solely dependent on the company.

She said Pharmaniaga was only involved in logistics and distribution.