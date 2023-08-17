Meanwhile, transport minister Loke Siew Fook released the aircraft manifest but says identities of those on board have yet to be confirmed.

SUBANG JAYA: The Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft which crashed onto the Guthrie Highway this afternoon, killing 10 people, was airworthy says Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer, Norazman Mahmud.

At a press conference alongside transport minister Loke Siew Fook, Norazman also said the pilots were experienced and had valid licenses.

Meanwhile, Loke released the flight manifest but said the identities of those on board have yet to be confirmed.

Those listed in the manifest include pilots Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, as well as passengers, Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Naim Fawwaz Muaidi, Johari Harun and Taufiq Zaki.

