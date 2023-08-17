The Sarawak speaker will fill the role until Sept 17.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak Speaker Asfia Awang Nassar has been sworn in as the acting Sarawak governor, effective yesterday.

According to Bernama, Asfia will fill the role until Sept 17.

Yesterday, Berita Harian quoted sources as saying that the swearing-in ceremony for the position would be done today as it is understood that Sarawak governor Abdul Taib Mahmud would be extending his period of leave abroad.

Asfia, 75, was previously appointed as the acting Sarawak governor on Dec 1, 2019, and served until Jan 11, 2020.

He was also Serdeng assemblyman for three terms from 1991 to 2006.

In June, Taib’s office assured the public that the veteran politician was “well and in good stead”.

The statement came in the wake of rumours of the 87-year-old’s “death”, circulating on social media.

Astana Negeri Sarawak said rumours circulating about Taib were “completely fake and untrue”.

Taib was Sarawak’s chief minister for 33 years from 1981 to 2014, holding the record as the longest-serving head of government of a Malaysian state.

He is also the country’s second-longest serving MP, serving Kota Samarahan for 38 years from 1970 to 2008.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Astana Negeri and was witnessed by Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg as well as Kuching High Court judge Alwi Abdul Wahab.