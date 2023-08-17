Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the CVR was discovered by Air Accident Investigation Bureau personnel.

SHAH ALAM: Police tonight confirmed that they have found the cockpit voice recorder at the site where a Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft crashed earlier today.

A cockpit voice recorder, or CVR, is part of a flight recorder which is commonly known as a black box.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the CVR was found by Air Accident Investigation Bureau personnel.

“It will be brought to the lab to be analysed,” he told reporters here.

Hussein said he was unsure how long the analysis would take.

On whether the preliminary investigation found that engine failure had caused the crash, Hussein said it was still being looked into.

He said police were now looking for the flight data recorder, which is also part of the black box.

The light aircraft, with eight on board, including two crew members, crashed onto the Guthrie Highway this afternoon.

The driver of a car and a motorcyclist were also killed after they were hit by the crashing plane.

The plane was travelling from Langkawi International Airport to Subang airport when it crashed at around 2.50pm.

Meanwhile, DNA tests involving relatives of the 10 people killed in the plane crash would be conducted at the South Klang police headquarters from tonight.

According to Bernama, South Klang police chief Cha Hoong Fong said several relatives of the victims had turned up for the tests at the police headquarters.

