The transport minister also says the vessels can be rented out for corporate events and large tourist gatherings.

GEORGE TOWN: Transport minister Loke Siew Fook has called on ferry operator, Penang Port Commission (PPC), to expand its services to other parts of the state.

Loke said he has discussed with PPC on the need for it to explore ways to expand the ferry services.

“Let us not be too rigid (with the services) as we have been only connecting Butterworth and George Town all this while.

“Open up to exploring other destinations in Penang since we have some locations with jetties. We will then look at whether it is suitable for these ferries to head to these destinations.

“We (ministry) feel that there are a lot of possibilities that we can look into,” he said at the launch of the new ferry service at Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda here today.

The new fleet of four ferries costing RM80 million, is offering free rides for a month, since it started on Aug 7.

Loke also urged PPC to consider allowing the ferries to be chartered for corporate events, and to tourism agencies hosting big tour groups.

He said his ministry could help market the charter service, which would further boost Penang’s tourism sector.