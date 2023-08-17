Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim brushes off Muhyiddin Yassin’s call for him to step down following the outcome of the six state elections.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has brushed off Muhyiddin Yassin’s call for him to step down following the outcome of the six state elections last Saturday.

Anwar told the Perikatan Nasional chairman and Bersatu president to focus on his court case instead of making such suggestions.

“We have maintained the three states we previously held. We also have two-thirds majority support (in the Dewan Rakyat) from MPs. So what is he talking about?

“I advise him to focus on his court case instead,” Anwar said at the groundbreaking ceremony of Residensi Wilayah here today.

On Sunday, Muhyiddin urged Anwar and his deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to step down after the election results, claiming it was a “referendum” against the unity government.

The former prime minister said PN had won 146 of the 245 state seats, or 60% of the seats. On the other hand, Umno lost about 82% of the seats it contested, which he said “shows its irrelevance”.

