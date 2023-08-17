Larry Sng says experienced former ministers should be roped in.

PETALING JAYA: A Sarawak MP has called on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to reshuffle his Cabinet following the recent outcome of the six state elections to include “experienced Malay parliamentarians”.

Larry Sng said Anwar should rope in the likes of former finance minister II Johari Ghani and former health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He also proposed for another former health minister, Khairy Jamaluddin, to be appointed to the Cabinet by making him a senator.

“In view of the minimal Malay support towards this administration, the prime minister should have some experienced Malay MPs in his Cabinet,” the Julau MP said in a Facebook post.

Malay votes had reportedly swung to the opposition in the Aug 12 polls.

Sng said apart from resolving the “minimal Malay support towards his administration”, a reshuffle was also needed to address economic woes.

“People are feeling poorer and not enough is being done to address this.”

He also expressed concern that some in the government may have taken the people’s patience and support for granted.

“Politics is dynamic and voter support can change accordingly.

“If one needs proof, just look at the recent state election results.”