Ikwan Hafiz also hits out at irresponsible media outlets for publishing such reports.

PETALING JAYA: The son of late MP Jamaluddin Jarjis, has denied reports that he had perished in an air crash in Selangor earlier today.

Ikwan Hafiz also regretted that some media practitioners had acted irresponsibly by publishing such reports, Bernama reported.

“To publish such news rather recklessly, without verifying the facts, had led to speculation that only served to upset the family,” he was quoted as saying.

He went on to urge the public to refrain from spreading fake news.

The Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft, with eight people on board, including two crew members, crashed onto the Guthrie Highway this afternoon.

Two motorists were also killed after being hit by the crashing plane.

Jamaluddin, a former science, technology and innovation minister died in 2015 after the Dauphin 9M-IGB helicopter he was on crashed in a rubber estate in Kampung Pasir Baru, Sungai Pening, Semenyih.

Also killed were five other passengers, including the principal private secretary to the prime minister Azlin Alias.

The six were on their way to Subang after attending the wedding reception of then prime minister Najib Razak’s daughter in Taman Tasik Sultan Abu Bakar, Pekan, Pahang.

The others who died were the pilot Captain Clifford Fournier, Kedah businessman Robert Tan, bodyguard Razkan Seran and Ajdiana Baiziera.

