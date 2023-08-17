The tourism minister says there have been complaints of rubbish strewn in various places, as well as cases of food poisoning, pest infestation, and poor hospitality services.

PETALING JAYA: Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing has warned that a red notice will be issued if complaints by tourists of poor cleanliness in Semporna, Sabah, go unresolved.

Tiong said he has been told of multiple complaints regarding rubbish left strewn in various parts of Semporna, leaving an unpleasant odour, as well as cases of food poisoning, pest infestation, and poor hospitality services.

He said this was not something new in Semporna, and that he had been alerted to the issues a few months ago.

“I have told the relevant parties to take immediate action (to resolve these issues). However, I am disappointed because they keep happening,” he said in a statement.

Tiong said he had also been notified of another food poisoning incident recently, which forced the victim to be hospitalised and put on an intravenous (IV) drip.

He urged operators of hotels, restaurants and homestays in Semporna, as well as the local council, to take immediate action to resolve these problems.

“This is not only for the safety and health of tourists, but for the country’s tourism sector and its image,“ he said.

He also asked the Sabah tourism, culture and environment ministry and other agencies to submit an action plan to put a final stop to the problem.