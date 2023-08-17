However, they say the party expects to be rewarded for its good performance in Negeri Sembilan.

PETALING JAYA: Umno leaders have played down the decision not to name one of the party’s two newly elected assemblymen as Penang deputy chief minister II.

An Umno leader in the Klang Valley said the party could not expect much as it did not perform well in Penang.

However, the leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the party expects to be better represented in the Negeri Sembilan government following its good performance in Saturday’s state elections.

In Penang, Barisan Nasional secured two seats, with Reezal Merican Naina Merican winning in Bertam, and Rashidi Zinol in Sungai Acheh.

“We are happy with the one exco position given to our party member,” the source told FMT, referring to Rashidi’s appointment as the trade and entrepreneurial development and rural development committee chairman.

“But we are expecting more exco roles in Negeri Sembilan and also for an Umno representative to be named deputy menteri besar, if those roles exist.”

He said Umno must be “respected” after BN won 14 seats in Negeri Sembilan, adding that the unity government formula had worked well in the state.

“But in politics, anything can happen, so we will wait for the announcement,” the source added.

Permatang Pauh Umno division chief Zaidi Said agreed that the decision not to nominate an Umno representative for the post of deputy chief minister II in Penang was fair, seeing that BN did not do well at the polls.

“Anyway, the posts of deputy chief minister I and II have always gone to PKR and DAP. We have to respect that,” he said.

Zaidi said he expected Umno to be considered for the post in the future if it can regain the trust of Malay voters.

However, he was disappointed that Reezal was not appointed an exco member, describing him as “the best Umno leader in Penang” and the one with the most experience in government.

Reezal served as the youth and sports minister as well as the local government and housing minister in the last two federal administrations.

Jelutong division chief Razak Rahman was also disappointed that Reezal was not given a post in the state government. He said grassroots members were left “frustrated” by the omission.

“But we have to respect the state government’s decision,” he said.

An Umno Youth leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the wing was satisfied with the decision in Penang.

“I don’t think Umno should get the post of deputy chief minister,” he said.