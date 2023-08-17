The Sabah chief minister says the ruling coalition will not separate itself from its partners.

PETALING JAYA: The ruling coalition in Sabah will apply the “unity government” formula in the next state election, chief minister Hajiji Noor says, following calls for peninsula-based parties to sit out the polls.

“We are in a coalition government, including Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Sabah,” the New Straits Times quoted him as saying.

“We should not separate ourselves from our partners, including PH and others like Barisan Nasional (BN) because our goal is to develop Sabah and its people.”

Hajiji said this in response to a call by Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Yong Teck Lee for PH, BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to stay out of the state election which must be held before Oct 9, 2025.

Yong said his proposal was to avoid overlapping candidates contesting in the election.

Hajiji went on to say that there was a need to avoid excessive political manoeuvring and disruptions.

He also said he would discuss SAPP’s role as a “double agent”, alluding to the party’s role as part of the state government, but as opposition at the federal level.

SAPP is a PN component party.