Taufik Abdullah, 34, was accused of the murder of his brother-in-law Salman Raja Abdullah in a dispute over custody of his children.

SEREMBAN: A former factory worker was sentenced to 30 years’ jail and 17 strokes of rotan today for killing his brother-in-law and injuring another man seven years ago.

Taufik Hidayah Abdullah, 34, was sentenced to 30 years’ imprisonment and 12 strokes of rotan on the first charge and eight years’ in jail and five strokes of rotan on the second charge.

The two sentences will begin from the date of arrest on Sept 18, 2017.

The prosecution said the killing had resulted from a misunderstanding over custody of his children. After the incident, Taufik fled to Kedah before he was arrested.

On the first charge, he was accused with two others who have since died, of the murder of Salman Raja Abdullah, 37, in Mambau on Aug 7, 2016.

Taufik and the two who have since died were also accused of slashing and seriously injuring G. Suaras, 46, with a machete near the entrance of Jalan Indah Water, Mambau, on the same day.