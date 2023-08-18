The labour court held that a contract of service existed between M Jets International and its former chief financial officer and former managing director, who were sacked in March.

PETALING JAYA: Cargo airline operator M Jets International has been ordered to pay RM264,000 in unpaid wages to its founding partners who were sacked from their executive positions earlier this year.

Chief financial officer Philip Phang and managing director M Gunasekar had filed a suit against the company in the labour court in Bangi on March 16 after their wages for February were not paid.

They said they were served termination notices on March 17, after being suspended on Feb 25 while they were investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for alleged wrongdoing in the company’s management and operations.

In ruling in favour of the two men, labour officer Nor Asheda Ramlan cited the contract of service between M Jets International and Phang and Gunasekar.

Phang will be paid RM120,000 for work performed in February, March and for 12 days in April, while Gunasekar will receive RM144,000 for work performed in the same period.

Phang and Gunasekar, who jointly founded the airline in 2021, filed a RM50 million suit against technology and supply chain management company MMAG Holdings Berhad and eight others over an alleged conspiracy to injure them.

The others named in the suit are Chin Boon Long, Kenny Khow, Chong Koon Meng, M Jets, R Shanmuganathan, M Saysu, Anton Alex Schubert and JT Aerotech Solutions Sdn Bhd.

Phang and Gunasekar are seeking a declaration from the High Court that the defendants had breached their legitimate expectation of managing and operating M Jets’ business so as to meet its investment targets without interference.