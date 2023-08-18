The roads leading in and out of Bandar Elmina have been reopened to the public.

SHAH ALAM: The authorities have concluded the search for human remains as well as the clean-up of all debris at the site of yesterday’s plane crash in Elmina here.

Senior fire and rescue department superintendent Samsol Maarif Saibani said the affected roads have now been opened to the public in both directions.

“The wreckage and debris have been collected for investigation. The clean-up has been done by the fire and rescue department for both lanes leading in and out of Elmina.

“The police have given permission for the roads to be reopened to the public,” he told reporters here.

A light aircraft, with eight on board, including two crew members, crashed on the Guthrie Highway yesterday afternoon. The driver of a car and a motorcyclist were also killed after they were hit by the plane when it crashed.

The Beechcraft Model 390 plane was travelling from Langkawi International Airport to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang when it crashed at about 2.50pm.

Pahang executive councillor Johari Harun was among those on board the ill-fated plane.

Yesterday’s air crash was the fifth in Malaysia involving a Beechcraft Model 390 since 1977.

