IGP Razarudin Husain hopes the site and its debris will be cleared by noon.

PETALING JAYA: The search for human remains at the site where a Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft crashed yesterday is 95% complete, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said this morning.

“Our search here is nearing completion. There might still be a small number of human remains to be located, which will take time, but we can say it’s 95% finished.

“There is only around 5% left. It’s possible that we haven’t searched beneath the cars,” he told reporters at the scene.

Razarudin hoped the site and its debris would be cleared by noon. “We’ll try to clear the highway to ease the movement of those living nearby here,” he said.

The light aircraft, with eight on board, including two crew members, crashed onto the Guthrie Highway yesterday afternoon.

The incident also resulted in the deaths of a car driver and a motorcyclist who were hit by the crashing plane.

The aircraft was travelling from Langkawi International Airport to Subang airport when it crashed at about 2.50pm.

Razarudin said DNA samples have been collected from 22 family members of the 10 victims who were on board the plane. Tests are being carried out on the samples at the South Klang police headquarters to help in the identification process.

He also said the aircraft carried only a cockpit voice recorder (CVR) and no flight data recorder.

“When we checked with the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), we were told this aircraft only had a CVR. Some other light aircraft also do not have flight data recorders,” he said.

The CVR was recovered by AAIB personnel last night and has been sent to the lab for analysis.