The national registration department says a statement by home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail early this year had been manipulated.

PETALING JAYA: The national registration department (JPN) has denied allegations that some 54,000 Chinese nationals are in the process of being granted Malaysian citizenship to become “DAP voters”.

JPN said a statement made by home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in January had been manipulated, when he actually said 54,000 citizenship applications had been submitted in total between 2017 and 2022.

“(The 54,000) encompass various applications under the provisions of the Federal Constitution, and involve applicants of diverse backgrounds and countries of origin.

“Between 2019 and July 31, 2023, only 45 individuals from China were awarded Malaysian citizenship,” it said in a statement.

JPN hoped this would debunk the claim that had been circulating on social media, adding that citizenship was only awarded to those who met the set criteria and not be given hastily.

It also said its process of vetting applications was subject to the constitution and other laws to safeguard Malaysia’s sovereignty and security.