The trial must determine if there were elements of bribery, says the Federal Court.

PUTRAJAYA: A Barisan Nasional election petition challenging the victory of Segamat MP R Yuneswaran of Pakatan Harapan at the 15th general election (GE15) last year will go to a full trial.

The Federal Court today allowed M Ramasamy’s appeal to reinstate his petition, saying that the particulars pleaded in the filing were sufficient.

Justice Zabariah Yusof said the election court must determine whether there were elements of bribery and if the campaign materials used by PH violated election laws.

Also hearing the appeal were Justices Mary Lim and Hasnah Hashim.

The apex court fixed the petition for case management in the Muar High Court on Aug 24.

Earlier this year, the election court in Muar struck out Ramasamy’s petition against Yuneswaran on grounds that it was defective and it did not comply with the requirements set out in the Election Offences Act 1954 (EOA).

Yuneswaran won the seat in GE15 with a majority of 5,669 votes. He defeated Ramasamy, Perikatan Nasional’s P Poobalan and Pejuang’s Syed Hairoul Faizey.

In his petition, Ramasamy claimed Yuneswaran and his agents violated election rules regarding campaign materials.

The MIC treasurer-general also alleged that Yuneswaran distributed food parcels to voters on the campaign trail.

Lawyer Shafee Abdullah appeared for Ramasamy while G Manivanan and Lau Yi Leong appeared for Yuneswaran.

Senior federal counsel Suzana Atan and Zureen Elina Dom appeared for the Election Commission.