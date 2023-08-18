Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says he does not want any rash decisions made over the use of this type of aircraft.

KUALA LUMPUR: The transport ministry will ask the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to investigate all Beechcraft 390 (Premier 1) aircraft registered in Malaysia.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said he did not want any rash decisions to be made about suspending operations for this type of aircraft.

“I will ask CAAM to investigate and decisions will be made carefully after the probe by technical experts and authorities.

“No hasty decisions have been made at this point. Of course, CAAM will conduct a detailed investigation into the aircraft (Beechcraft 390) currently in use in Malaysia,” he said.

Yesterday, a Beechcraft 390 (Premier 1) crashed near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, killing 10 people, including Pahang local government, housing, environment and green technology committee chairman Johari Harun.

The crash claimed the lives of six passengers and two crew on board the business jet, plus a motorist and a motorcyclist on the Guthrie Highway.

The ill-fated plane was on its way from Langkawi International Airport to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48pm. It crashed a few minutes later.