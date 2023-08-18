The opposition had ridden on the theme that the federal government coalition would fall if PN won, but this had proven untrue, says the Johor BN chief.

JOHOR BAHRU: Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin is confident that there will be no “green wave” of support for Perikatan Nasional at two by-elections due in Johor next month, unlike last week’s state assembly elections.

He said at the state assembly elections, the opposition had used the theme that the federal government coalition would fall if PN was voted into power. However, this had proven to be untrue.

No matter the outcome of the by-elections, the federal government would remain in a comfortable position, he told reporters after chairing a special meeting between Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan at the Johor Umno building here today.

At the state assembly elections, a wave of support allowed PN partners Bersatu and PAS to make inroads into Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan while retaining power in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“Any party that contests should be able to work with the federal government as well as the state government so that the people are not left behind,” said Khaled who is Johor Umno and Johor BN chairman.

Khaled said he was confident that Amanah would retain the Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat, with solid cooperation between PH and BN.

The Pulai and Simpang Jeram seats fell vacant following the death of Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

The Election Commission has set polling day on Sept 9.