Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says he considers the state exco a friend and is deeply saddened by his death.

KLANG: Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail paid tribute to state executive councillor Johari Harun, describing him as a “hardworking and progressive person”.

“He was an exco member who was very diligent, progressive and always brought about significant progress, especially in his portfolio related to local government, housing, environment and green technology,” Wan Rosdy told reporters at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang.

He said he considered Johari a friend and was deeply saddened by his death.

“Losing him is very shocking and beyond belief.

“Just this morning, we had a meeting in Langkawi. He had other matters to attend to after that. I was shocked to receive news of his passing,” he said.

The Beechcraft Model 390 aircraft, with eight people on board, including two crew members, crashed onto the Guthrie Highway yesterday afternoon.

Pahang Speaker Sharkar Shamsudin earlier said that Johari was returning from an official trip to Langkawi when the light aircraft he boarded crashed.

The driver of a car and a motorcyclist were also killed after being hit by the crashing plane.