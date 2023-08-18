Perak police say the 2 men detained learned how to process the drugs from friends and social media.

IPOH: Police have seized more than 400kg of Erimin 5 pills and powder in a raid on a bungalow used as a drugs laboratory on Tuesday.

Two men were arrested in the raid in Klebang, Chemor, near here. Police said they had learned how to process the drugs from social media and their friends.

Bukit Aman narcotics CID director Kamarudin Din said the two 44-year-old suspects, who were unemployed, had been involved in the operation since March.

He said both suspects tested positive for amphetamine, while they also had previous convictions.

The drugs seized had a combined street value of RM30.6 million, Kamarudin said. “The police also seized various types of equipment used to process drugs, as well as two fake firearms, a Toyota Altis car, an EX5 motorcycle, two rings and RM1,624 in cash.”