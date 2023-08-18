The Selangor palace is expected to announce the appointment of the next menteri besar soon.

PETALING JAYA: Selangor Barisan Nasional is backing Amirudin Shari to be reappointed menteri besar, following the unity coalition’s victory in the recent state polls.

According to Berita Harian, Selangor BN chief Megat Zulkarnain Omardin said the coalition’s decision to support Amirudin for the post was made after a meeting this afternoon.

“We will support him (Amirudin),” Megat was quoted as saying.

He also said he hoped Amirudin would continue leading with excellence.

Previously, Amirudin said the Selangor palace would announce the appointment of the next menteri besar soon. The Sungai Tua assemblyman was appointed Selangor menteri besar in 2018.

During campaigning for the Selangor polls, Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim announced that Amirudin would remain menteri besar if PH-BN won the state.

However, speculation has been rife that another PKR assemblyman may be appointed menteri besar instead of Amirudin.