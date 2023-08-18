TV Pertiwi said yesterday that the government had carried out DNS blocking to its website without giving any official notice.

PETALING JAYA: TV Pertiwi CEO Firdaus Salleh Hudin has lodged a police report to push for access to its website, a day after complaining that the site had been blocked by the government.

The website appeared to suffer a second day of a selective block, a day after the company said it had suffered blocks without any official notice.

The reported block on TV Pertiwi comes a month after the MalaysiaNow website had said it has suffered selected DNS blocking of local mobile data users.

Bernama reported earlier today that the site was inaccessible. However checks by FMT showed the website could be accessed by mobile data users on Digi, Celcom and Maxis but not by those on Unifi.

On Thursday, Utusan Malaysia reported that TV Pertiwi had found DNS blocking being employed, with links traced to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) address. It said the blocks were detected on Maxis and Unifi.

TV Pertiwi had also claimed that its TikTok account had been blocked. However, Malaysiakini reported that the account was taken down because of violations of the platform’s community guidelines.

TV Pertiwi urged MCMC and the communications and digital ministry to spell out any offences it is alleged to have committed.

MCMC said earlier today it was preparing for an “upcoming assessment of TV Pertiwi” and was “committed to preventing the commission, or any attempted commission of offences, particularly pertaining to misinformation”.

It made no mention of the alleged block on TV Pertiwi, but said “any action taken is subject to the investigation to ensure the integrity and security of information disseminated through media and content platforms”.