Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh says each district will have its own set of programmes and activities.

PETALING JAYA: Nearly 80,000 youths, aged 15 to 30, are participating in the revamped Rakan Muda initiative, launched last June.

Youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh called on more youths to participate in the programme.

Those interested can register through the ministry’s portal at https://www.kbs.gov.my/rakamuda.html or email to [email protected].

Yeoh said the Rakan Muda programme was previously only available in schools.

“But now we are opening membership to those aged 15 to 30.

“Each district and state will have its own set of programmes and activities,” Bernama reported her as saying at the Selangor-level Rakan Muda Mini Tour programme here today.

The Rakan Muda programme was re-launched by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on June 25.

The programme has introduced 10 new lifestyles, namely Rakan Demokrasi, Rakan Litar, Rakan Aktif, Rakan Bumi, Rakan Digital, Rakan Ekspresi, Rakan Muzik, Rakan Mahir, Rakan Niaga and Rakan Prihatin.