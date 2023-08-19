Police say the body of food delivery rider Hafiz Saleh will be sent for burial in Sidam, Sungai Petani as requested by his family.

KLANG: The remains of p-hailing rider Hafiz Saleh, 32, one of the 10 victims who perished in a private jet crash on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam last Thursday, was claimed by his family this morning for funeral arrangements.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the remains will be sent for burial in Sidam, Sungai Petani in Kedah as requested by the family.

“We contacted the father and brother of Hafiz that the body can be claimed this morning.

“The body will be bathed and shrouded by staff of the Selangor Islamic religious department (JAIS) at Masjid Jamek Ar-Rahimiah near the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) before being sent to Sungai Petani,” he told a press conference held at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father, Saleh Othman, 57, said his son’s remains will be taken to Masjid Al Huda in Kampung Jerong, Sungai Petani for the funeral payers before being buried.

“Insya-Allah, the burial will be done today itself,” he said.

Saleh said he found out that his son’s body could be claimed when he received a call from the police at midnight last night.

“The arrangements to claim the body were settled at 3am today,” he said.

Saleh came to the HTAR Forensic Department with his wife Jamilah Ismail, 53, at about 8.30am to claim the remains of his eldest son.

Earlier, a hearse belonging to JAIS arrived at the department at 8.10am.

The tragedy that happened on Thursday afternoon claimed the lives of all six passengers and two crew on board the Beechcraft 390 aircraft as well as two road users – Hafiz, who was on a motorcycle, and an e-hailing driver.