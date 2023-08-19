The Umno Supreme Council member says the party will also explain to the people that DAP had agreed to accept four matters in the Federal Constitution.

PONTIAN: Barisan Nasional (BN) will explain to voters in the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats regarding its decision to uphold the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decree by joining the unity government.

Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan said the party would also explain to the people that DAP had agreed to accept four matters in the Federal Constitution before BN decided to be part of the unity government after the 15th general election (GE15).

According to Ahmad, voters’ lack of understanding of these matters had contributed to BN’s defeat in three states and allowed Perikatan Nasional (PN) to make inroads in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan in the Aug 12 state polls.

“The BN machinery will deliver a clear message and explanation to the constituents (in Pulai and Simpang Jeram).

“DAP has acknowledged the status of Islam; the position of the Malay rulers; the position of Bahasa Malaysia; and the special rights of the Malays (under the constitution),” he told reporters after a Madani “Leaders with the People” programme.

Ahmad, who is Johor Umno deputy chairman, said all the 26 Umno divisions in the state would work hard to help the Amanah machinery in the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections next month.

Ahmad said he would lead the Umno machinery in the Pulai division and Buloh Kasap state assemblyman Zahari Sarip would head the campaign in Simpang Jeram.

Former Johor state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat and Nazri Abdul Rahman, from Amanah, were today named as Pakatan Harapan candidates for the Pulai and Simpang Jeram by-elections respectively.

The Election Commission has fixed nominations for Aug 26, early voting on Sept 5 and polling on Sept 9 for both by-elections.

The by-elections were called following the death of the incumbent for the two seats, Salahuddin Ayub, on July 23.