Speaker Johari Abdul says the fine could be increased from RM1,000 to RM10,000 per offence, with unruly MPs also facing a possible suspension.

Speaker Johari Abdul said this in a speech at the “Parliament Lecture Series 3.0: Rebuilding the Nation Through Reforms” in the Parliament building last night.

He said that the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952 could be amended to increase the stipulated fine to punish MPs for “unparliamentary remarks” or “unparliamentary actions”.

According to Johari, MPs could also face a suspension.

“We are moving so that this act shall be implemented, and to make sure that every MP contributes to the betterment of the nation,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini.

Johari also expressed his desire for a return of the Parliamentary Services Act 1963, which was repealed in 1992 by the Barisan Nasional administration led by Dr Mahathir Mohamad.