PETALING JAYA: Amanah’s candidate for the Simpang Jeram state assembly seat has promised to carry on plans of the former assemblyman, the late Salahuddin Ayub.

Nazri Abdul Rahman said his manifesto will be about improving the welfare and socioeconomic conditions of Simpang Jeram residents, Bernama reported.

“If I win the seat, I will pursue plans the late assemblyman had mapped out,” he was quoted as saying.

A by-election will be held on Sept 9 following Salahuddin’s death from a brain haemorrhage on July 23.

Nazri, who is deputy head of the Bakri Amanah division, thanked the leadership of Amanah as well as the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional alliance for naming him as the candidate.

Nazri, 56, an engineer, is a graduate of Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia and currently works at the Muar Municipal Council.

He was announced as the Simpang Jeram candidate earlier today by Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

Former Johor speaker Suhaizan Kaiat is the coalition’s candidate for the Pulai parliamentary seat, where a by-election will also be held on Sept 9. Salahuddin was also MP for Pulai when he died.