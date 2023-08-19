Kelantan Amanah’s Hisham Fauzi rebukes Nassuruddin Daud for saying that opposition assemblymen are ‘against the Islamic struggle’.

PETALING JAYA: Amanah has rebuked Kelantan menteri besar Nassuruddin Daud over his remark that the party’s two opposition assemblymen in the state were “against the Islamic struggle”.

Kelantan Amanah’s legal bureau spokesman Hisham Fauzi said PAS does not have exclusive rights to the Islamic struggle.

“We urge the Kelantan menteri besar to retract such a label and apologise,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

“Islam is not exclusively owned by PAS, but the entire ummah around the world.”

In his Friday sermon yesterday, Nassuruddin said Amanah’s Dr Hafidzah Mustakim and Umno’s Syahbudin Hashim, the assemblymen for Kota Lama and Galas, respectively, were anti-Islam.

Hisham said PAS must remember it was once a minority member of the Kelantan assembly in 1978, and should not lord over opposition reps just because they were not in support of PAS’s principles about Islam.

He added PAS was keen on following classical Islamic concepts of “kafir harbi” (non-Muslims who can be killed) and “kafir zimmi” (non-Muslims who are compliant with Islamic rule), which were no longer practical in this day and age.

“At Amanah, we feel these concepts must be re-evaluated and understood in a more global Islamic view, where “kafir harbi” is no more, but a compliance to citizenry, as championed by our vice-president Mujahid Yusof Rawa,” he said.