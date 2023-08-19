The wife was an administrative officer (human resources) at Istana Negara from 2011 to 2015.

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has made a personal donation to Adlina Aisyah Ahmad Rusli, the wife of Idris Abdol Talib @ Ramali, one of the victims who died in the private jet crash on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway near Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, on Thursday.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, the donation was handed over by Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, who visited Adlina at her home here yesterday.

Adlina, 41, was an administrative officer (human resources) at Istana Negara from 2011 to 2015.

During the visit, Azuan also conveyed condolences on behalf of the King and Queen to Adlina and her family for the sudden passing of her husband.

“Their Majesties also expressed their sadness over the incident and hope that Adlina and her family will be patient and persevere in facing this ordeal.”

Idris was a Pahang government official who worked as an enforcement officer at the Raub Islamic religious office before taking unpaid leave earlier this year to serve as the special officer to state local government, housing, environment and green technology committee chairman Johari Harun, who was also killed in the plane crash.

The Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) crash on Thursday claimed the lives of 10 people, including Johari.

Eight victims consisted of two flight crew members and six passengers of the light aircraft. Another two were a car driver and a motorcyclist on the highway.

The plane was on its way from Langkawi to the Subang airport and had been cleared to land at 2.48pm.