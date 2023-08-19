Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says the government will do its best to help with the welfare of the bereaved families.

PETALING JAYA: Transport minister Loke Siew Fook today visited the family of one of the victims of the Elmina plane crash today.

In a Facebook post, he said he paid his respects, offering condolences to the family of an e-hailing driver who was killed when his car was hit by the Beechcraft 390 business jet that crashed on a highway near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor.

“It was such a tragic and sad incident, and the government will try its best to help the victims’ families,” Loke said today.

Loke added that representatives of the e-hailing company were also present at the home of the victim’s family to help with processing insurance claims.

On Thursday, a Beechcraft 390 aircraft crashed near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, killing 10 people, including Pahang local government, housing, environment and green technology committee chairman Johari Harun.

The crash claimed the lives of six passengers and two crew on board the business jet, plus a motorist and a motorcyclist on the highway.

The ill-fated plane was on its way from Langkawi International Airport to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48pm. It was believed to have crashed two minutes later.