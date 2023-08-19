Johor PN chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the central leadership was finalising the candidates.

KULAI: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to announce the coalition’s candidates for the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections next week.

Johor PN chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal said Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, would announce the candidates once it is finalised by the central leadership.

“The shortlisted names that we have sent to the central level include professionals and leaders who are well-known within the two constituencies,” he told reporters after chairing a Johor Bersatu meeting here today.

Sahruddin, who is also the election director for the by-elections, said the agenda for today’s meeting was to draw up PN’s action plan for the polls.

He said the election deputy directors were Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin and Johor Gerakan chairman Teo Kok Chee.

It is understood that the candidate announcement will be made in Pulai.

Before this, Sahruddin was reported as having submitted 15 names for both seats to be vetted by the central leadership.

Nominations are slated for Aug 26, with early voting on Sept 5 and polling on Sept 9.

The two seats fell vacant following the death of the incumbent representative Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Meanwhile, PAS said it will contest in one of the two seats.

PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said the candidate’s name had been finalised and would be announced soon.

“PAS, Bersatu and Gerakan have nominated candidates, and we (PN) have already decided which party will field candidates in Pulai and Simpang Jeram.

“PAS will contest in one of the seats,” he told reporters after the launch of PN’s National Day logo at PAS headquarters here today.