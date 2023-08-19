Abdul Hadi Awang says this is possible because PN has proved naysayers wrong by winning multiple seats in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

PETALING JAYA: PAS is hoping that the “green wave” that led to Perikatan Nasional (PN) winning seats in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan in the recent state elections will spread to Johor, says party president Abdul Hadi Awang.

According to Hadi, it was possible for PN to take the Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats from Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the by-elections next month, Berita Harian reported.

“We were well received in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan although certain quarters initially claimed there was no green wave there … but it happened.

“We hope our influence will reach Johor, too,” he said, following a statement by Johor PH deputy chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, who said the green wave would not affect the by-elections.

In the recent state elections, PN surprised rivals PH and Barisan Nasional by winning 22 seats in Selangor and five seats in Negeri Sembilan.

It also retained its power in Kelantan, Kedah, and Terengganu.

The Johor by-elections follow the death of Salahuddin Ayub, who was Amanah deputy president and the domestic trade and cost of living minister. He died on July 23 after suffering a brain haemorrhage. He was 61.

The Election Commission has set Aug 26 as the nomination day for the by-elections while polling day is on Sept 9. Early voting is set for Sept 5.