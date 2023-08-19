A friend says p-hailing rider Hafiz Salleh was working tirelessly, from 8am to 10pm daily, to earn extra income.

KLANG: P-hailing rider Hafiz Salleh, who was killed in the Elmina plane crash, was working hard to help fund his younger sister’s wedding, scheduled for Aug 26.

This was shared by his friend and fellow rider Rosmaini Sahlan, 42, who described 32-year-old Hafiz, fondly known as Apit, as a diligent and hardworking person.

“Apit was the kind of person who worked tirelessly, from 8am to 10pm daily.

“He once told me that his sister was getting married soon. So he wanted to make extra money for the wedding expenses,” he said when met after the funeral prayers at Masjid Jamek Ar Rahimiah here today.

Rosmaini said Hafiz had appeared less cheerful and had kept a low profile a few days before the crash.

Another friend, Khairul Azmi Hamid, 34, said Hafiz was friendly and kind.

“He was well-liked by everyone and we didn’t have any problems with him. We could talk about anything. Even new riders felt comfortable with him.

“We will definitely miss him,” he said.

The 2.48pm plane crash on Thursday claimed the lives of two crew members and six passengers on board the Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) aircraft. It also killed an e-hailing driver and Hafiz – who happened to be passing by on the highway.