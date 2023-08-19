Rawang Tolak Incinerator Network says it has environmental and solid waste management concerns.

PETALING JAYA: Residents of several communities in Rawang, Selangor, have banded together to protest the RM4.5 billion waste-to-energy Sultan Idris Shah (SIS) green energy plant there.

Rawang Tolak Incinerator (RTI) Network said it represented residents of Batu Arang, M Residence, Kota Puteri and Bandar Tasik Puteri, who wish to forward their concerns about the effects of the incinerator on the environment to the incoming Selangor menteri besar.

“The combustion of solid waste will result in the production of fly ash, bottom ash, heat energy and toxic gases.

“The SIS plant will be capable of burning 2,400 tonnes of solid waste per day and the government plans to eventually expand the plant.”

The group was concerned that the plant would cause traffic disruptions, decrease land/house value and produce a foul odour due to the leachate.

It said the United Nations had published a report stating that even the most innovative filtering equipment could not ensure total security.

The group said the Auditor-General’s Report on the incinerator operating on Tioman Island showed the emissions had exceeded the established limit by at least 14.7 times.

It said power generation benefits from the incinerator in Rawang were offset by excess thermal energy emitted into the atmosphere.

Residents said the Bandar Batu Arang Special Area Plan 2030 states that the area should be promoted as a heritage city and an incinerator would jeopardise this.

The group suggested that the Selangor government instead establish and enforce waste separation at the source to boost waste reduction and recycling efforts.