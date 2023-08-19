Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan says further information, including the victim’s identity, will only be disclosed in the morning.

KLANG: The remains of one of the 10 victims in the Elmina plane crash will be handed over to the family today.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said further information, including the victim’s identity, will only be disclosed in the morning. “We will contact the family first before further information is shared with the public,” he told reporters.

Hussein had held a meeting with the pathology team, the chemistry department, Bukit Aman police fingerprint division and ontology (dental) experts from the health ministry on developments on the identification of the victims.

Inspector-General of Police, Razarudin Husain, had previously said the process of managing the remains of the victims was expected to be completed on Monday at the earliest.

Ten people were killed when a Beechcraft Premier I jet aircraft crashed near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam, Selangor, on Thursday. Among the dead was Pahang executive councillor Johari Harun.