Fahmi Fadzil comes out against a PAS suggestion for a different National Day theme in states with Perikatan Nasional governments.

PETALING JAYA: Federal government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil has come out against a Perikatan Nasional suggestion of a different National Day logo for use in the four states with PN governments.

Using a different logo or theme would only create disunity, said Fahmi, who is communications and digital minister. “The state elections are over and it is time to put politics aside,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

Fahmi was responding to news reports quoting PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari who said Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu may use a different logo and theme for state-level celebrations.

Putrajaya recently unveiled its National Day theme of “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan”.

Fahmi said it was time to close ranks as the state elections have concluded and put aside other agendas for the time being. “Wait for another four years,” he said, referring to the next general election.

In 2015, the DAP-led Penang state government had also proposed using a separate National Day theme with the motto “Bersih, Cekap, Amanah”.

Bersih is also the name of the electoral reform group, while Amanah was the name chosen for a proposed new party by a breakaway group of PAS members. (The Amanah party was registered in September 2015.)

Following complaints from the federal government, then chief minister Lim Guan Eng said the motto had been previously used by former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Subsequently, the Penang government dropped plans for its own theme and adopted the national theme of “Sehati Sejiwa” after the armed forces said it would not take part in the state-level parade because of the motto.