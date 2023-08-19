The state police chief confirms a raid was conducted by Bukit Aman’s integrity and standards compliance department and Negeri Sembilan police.

PETALING JAYA: Two deputy public prosecutors and 15 policemen, including an inspector, were arrested in a police raid carried out at a karaoke nightclub in Seremban this morning.

A member of the Seremban criminal investigation department was also among those arrested, while the two DPPs tested positive for drug use, according to a leaked internal police report, made public on the Edisi Siasat Telegram channel.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Ahmad Dzaffir Yussof confirmed that a raid had taken place by state police and Bukit Aman’s integrity and standards compliance department. He did not offer further details when contacted by Berita Harian.

The report said ketamine, amphetamines and methamphetamines were detected in the raid.