Deputy IGP Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay says all of them have been released on police bail.

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior officer and 14 policemen arrested in a raid carried out at a karaoke nightclub in Seremban yesterday have been suspended from duty.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police are also preparing investigation papers to be handed over to the attorney-general’s chambers for further action.

“Those involved have already been suspended from their jobs. After being charged and convicted, they will continue to be suspended until they exhaust all their appeals.

“This process will take a long time. We will not compromise. Stern action will be taken,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Apart from 15 police personnel, a deputy public prosecutor and a court registrar were also arrested.

Ayob Khan confirmed that 14 policemen and the two civil servants had tested positive for drugs. All of them have been released on police bail.

Since the beginning of the year, disciplinary action has been taken against 741 personnel. Sixty police officers and rank and file have been sacked, Ayob Khan said.