Perak fire and rescue chief says a third person was seriously injured and taken to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun in Ipoh.

PETALING JAYA: Two men died, while another was seriously injured, after their car crashed into an electricity pole on Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Ipoh, early this morning.

The driver is believed to have lost control of the Proton Waja and skidded into the pole, in front of a factory, Astro Awani reported.

Perak fire and rescue department director Sayani Saidon said a call came in at 2.17am and personnel from the Ipoh fire and rescue station rushed to the location.

According to Sayani, the three victims, in their 30s, were found trapped in the vehicle.

“Firefighters were able to remove all three trapped victims,” Sayani said, adding that two of them had died at the scene, while the third victim was taken to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB).

The operation led ended at 4.30am, Sayani said.