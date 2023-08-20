Alexander Nanta Linggi says the bloc formed by the ruling coalitions in East Malaysia was not aimed at causing political instability.

PETALING JAYA: The strengthening of the Borneo bloc, via the cooperation between the ruling coalitions in Sabah and Sarawak, is not aimed at causing political instability, according to a leader of Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

GPS secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi said the alliance between GPS and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah is meant to ensure political stability at the federal level.

Nanta said political stability was key to ensuring that infrastructure development continued, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“For GPS, and I believe that GRS is of the same view, we do not want political instability. Political stability is important to ensure there are no disruptions,” he was quoted as saying.

He said this when asked about efforts to reinforce the Borneo bloc, the informal grouping of the ruling East Malaysia coalitions announced when they backed the formation of Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government in November.

Nanta, who is the federal works minister, said it was time for GPS, GRS and political parties in West Malaysia, especially those who had contested in the six state elections, to focus on administering their respective states.

He said Putrajaya had to focus on overcoming the economic challenges that lay ahead. “There’s a lot to do for the rakyat. And it’s not just physical projects but to look after their well-being in view of the high cost of living.”