Lee Kuok Tiung says a reshuffle might signal that someone was looking for a scapegoat for the unity coalition’s poor showing at the state elections.

PETALING JAYA: A political analyst has come out against a proposal for a Cabinet reshuffle, saying it might be taken as a signal that someone was looking for a scapegoat for the federal coalition’s poor showing at state assembly elections last week.

Lee Kuok Tiung of Universiti Malaysia Sabah said a Cabinet reshuffle at this juncture would not help Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to win over the Malay support lost at the elections in six states.

“In fact, it is likely to cause disharmony among the component parties of the unity government when it comes to who, or which ministry should be replaced,” he said.

Anwar would then have new problems to tackle.

At the legislative assembly elections in six states last week, Perikatan Nasional made gains at the expense of the Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional alliance in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, while retaining power in Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

Lee said the unity government should focus on maintaining a check and balance, especially on problematic policies such as a proposal for schools that cater to poor children instead of providing schooling assistance for those in need.

The proposal for a Cabinet reshuffle was raised by Julau MP Larry Sng, who said Anwar should bring in “experienced Malay parliamentarians” such as former finance minister II Johari Ghani, former health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad, and former health minister, Khairy Jamaluddin.

Universiti Sains Malaysia lecturer Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid said a Cabinet reshuffle would demonstrate that the government was responsive to the signals from voters during the state elections.

“It could help boost support among Malays provided the right choices were made,” he said, suggesting that Mohamad Hasan replace Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as deputy prime minister “in view of the unpopularity of Zahid”.

He said Mohamad remains a popular leader at grassroots level in Rantau, Negeri Sembilan.

Asked what the government should focus on to boost Malay support, Fauzi said it would be a long-term project involving going down to the ground and “immersing itself in the lives of Malays” and their plight.

He added that the government could learn a thing or two from the popularity of figures like Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor without necessarily emulating his “uncouth mannerisms”.

“Reduce jargon-filled speeches and focus on simple economics of expanding the job market and easing inflationary pressures. At the moment, the unpopularity of Umno aside, the Madani economic principles haven’t quite sunk in with grassroots Malays,” he said.