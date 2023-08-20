Remains of nine victims of the crash being handed over to the next of kin today.

PETALING JAYA: Police have recorded the statements of three owners of dashboard cameras (dashcams) who happened to be at the scene of the Elmina plane crash in Shah Alam on Thursday.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan requested all witnesses to come forward and give statements to complete their investigations, Bernama reported.

The Air Accident Investigation Bureau is also carrying out its work on the crash, he said at the forensic department of Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital here today.

Yesterday, the remains of Hafiz Saleh, 32, a p-hailing motorcyclist, who died in the crash, was buried in Kampung Jerung, Sungai Petani, Kedah.

Today, the remains of nine other victims of the crash will be handed over to the next of kin.

The Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) business jet crashed on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway near Bandar Elmina, killing 10, including Pahang executive councillor and Pelangai assemblyman Johari Harun, 53.

The dead included Hafiz and another e-hailing driver, who were using the highway at the time.

The aircraft was on a flight from Langkawi to the Subang airport. It had been cleared to land at 2.48pm but crashed two minutes later.