The Gerakan president says the national day celebration should not be politicised.

GEORGE TOWN: Perikatan Nasional (PN) deputy chairman Dominic Lau said he had opposed a proposal to use an alternative Merdeka Day logo and theme in the four PN-led states, instead of the logo and theme previously announced by the unity government.

Lau, who is also Gerakan president, said the Merdeka Day celebration should not be politicised and the opposition coalition should not be seen by the rakyat as trying to do so.

He was referring to PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, who yesterday launched the coalition’s proposed Merdeka Day logo and theme for use by the four states under its control.

Fadhli was reported to have said that Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu might use the theme “Teguh Muafakat Malaysia Sejahtera” and a logo with elements of the hibiscus.

Lau said he had voiced his objections to the proposal during a meeting held by PN’s central leadership.

“Fadhli made the suggestion because we saw that the federal government had politicised the (Merdeka Day) theme by using terms such as ‘Madani’ and ‘unity’.

“It was a counter (move by Fadhli). But he can’t do anything because he is not a chief minister or a menteri besar,” he told reporters at a press conference in Teluk Kumbar here.

In May, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil unveiled the “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” theme for Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day 2023, with “Malaysia Madani” as the official logo.

Following yesterday’s launch, Fadhli, who is also PAS Youth chief, was slammed by several quarters, including National Patriots Association president Arshad Raji, who said the alternative theme betrayed the principles of federalism practised nationwide.

Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fahmi also criticised the move. Zahid said Fadhli was trying to politicise the theme while Fahmi said mooting a separate theme would sow disunity.