‘It’s not a question of who is weak or strong and who is good or bad, but more about working together regardless of background or political beliefs.’

PETALING JAYA: Political parties were urged by a federal minister today to promote national unity and not cause division or misunderstanding among the people by holding separately-themed celebrations of National Day.

“Let us not be the cause of division or misunderstanding among the people,” national unity minister Aaron Ago Dagang said in Putrajaya today, Bernama reported.

“It’s not a question of who is weak or strong and who is good or bad, but it is more about working together regardless of background or political beliefs,” he said.

Any proposal to use a different logo and theme for the National Day celebration would be seen as “a social deficit” which would promote disunity and would be a hindrance to the government’s efforts in ensuring the well-being of the community.

Perikatan Nasional Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had proposed that the PN state governments in Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu use the alternative logo and theme “Teguh Muafakat Malaysia Sejahtera” launched by PN Youth yesterday.

The national-level celebrations for National Day and Malaysia Day will have the theme “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan”, as announced by communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Both themes contain loaded words of political significance to each coalition. “Muafakat” was used for a coalition of Malay-Muslim parties backed by PN partners Bersatu and PAS. “Madani” is used by the Anwar Ibrahim unity government as the theme of its policies, while “Harapan” is the name of his political coalition.

Aaron said every citizen was well aware that National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations are held in the spirit of patriotism and love for the country to honour the struggle for its independence.

“The National Day celebration is a national celebration. The logo and theme that have been set symbolise togetherness among Malaysians,” he said.