Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi chides PN leader over launch of separate logo and theme, says the national day has nothing to with politics.

PUTRAJAYA: Matters concerning patriotism such as the National Day logo and theme should not be politicised, says deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Commenting on Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari’s statement that the four states under PN might use a different Merdeka Day logo and theme for state-level celebrations, Zahid described it as “jumud” (not progressive).

“This is not about politics. It concerns the flag for celebration (National Day). And I think people should not politicise this matter,” he told reporters after opening the 2023 Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Cup football tournament here.

Fadhli was reported as saying that Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, which are ruled by PN, might use the theme “Teguh Muafakat Malaysia Sejahtera” and logo with elements of the hibiscus which were launched by PN Youth yesterday for the state-level Merdeka Day celebrations.

Last May, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil announced that the theme for Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day 2023 is ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’, with Malaysia Madani as the official logo.