The Selangor fire and rescue department says no casualties were reported.

PETALING JAYA: A fire broke out at six furniture manufacturing factories in Kampung Baru, Sungai Buloh, today.

In a statement, the department said they received a call at 4.50pm and arrived at the scene 12 minutes later. Firemen were deployed from four stations.

Earlier, short clips showing thick grey smoke and fire were shared on social media.

Twitter (X) user @mustakim_ismail wrote: “The fire is really big. This footage was taken from Subang Bestari.”