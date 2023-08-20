Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan says the identification process involved fingerprints, DNA testing and dental records.

KLANG: Police have confirmed the identities of all 10 victims of the plane crash at Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, on Thursday.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan identified the eight victims on board the ill-fated Beechcraft 390 business jet as follows: Pahang local government, housing, environment and green technology committee chairman Johari Harun, 53; Shahrul Kamal Roslan, 41; Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, 45; Taufik Zaki, 37; Khairil Azwan Jamaludin, 43; Shaharul Amir Omar, 49; Naim Fawwas Muaidi, 35; and Idris Abdul Talib @ Ramali, 41.

The other two victims were e-hailing driver Sharipudin Shaari, 51, and food delivery rider Hafiz Salleh, 32.

Sharipudin and Hafiz were travelling on the Guthrie Highway near Bandar Elmina when the plane crashed on the road.

The plane was on its way from Langkawi to Subang airport at the time.

Hussein said the police, together with Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang and the chemistry department had completed the autopsy and identification process.

“We have received DNA test results for almost all the samples sent to them.

“All the victims involved in the crash were identified and their remains handed over to the next of kin this morning,” he told a press conference at the hospital.

Hussein said the victims’ identification process was carried out using fingerprints, DNA testing and dental records.

He also confirmed that no other victims were involved in the incident.

Hussein said the identification and DNA matching processes were quite challenging and were initially expected to take up to three days, but they managed to complete them a day early.

The remains of the victims were brought for prayers and funeral rites at Masjid Jamek Ar-Rahimiah, located near the hospital before being sent to their respective burial sites.

Johari was later buried at the Raudhatul Sakinah Phase 2 Muslim cemetery.

Among those present to pay their last respects were deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, former prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and deputy Inspector-General of Police Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.